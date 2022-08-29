118 new COVID cases, 2 deaths, 18.1% positivity rate recorded Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 118 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Sunday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from January to February were also recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,252.

An 82-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman, both from Hanover, are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 75 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 96,427.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 149,714.

Notably, the island recorded an 18.1 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 73 are females, 44 are males, while the sex of a positive patient is under investigation. The ages of all the new COVID-positives ranged from 26 days to 101 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (35), Portland (15), St Ann (nine), St Catherine (eight), St Thomas (eight), Clarendon (eight), St Mary (eight), St Elizabeth (seven), St James (seven), Manchester (seven), Westmoreland (four), and Trelawny (two).

There are 20 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and six critically ill patients among 1,251 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 114 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.