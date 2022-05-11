$11m fire damage after Rockfort man allegedly carries out threat | Loop Jamaica

$11m fire damage after Rockfort man allegedly carries out threat
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Thirty-four-year-old Bryan Davis, otherwise called ‘Picky’, of St Raphael Road, Rockfort, Kingston, has been arrested and charged with arson, which occurred in his community on Monday, May 9.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that Davis and the occupants of a premises had a dispute, during which Davis threatened several times that he was going to set fire to the place.

On Monday, May 9, the residents were asleep at the premises when they were awakened by smoke and fire coming from houses inside the yard.

Davis was reportedly seen running from the premises.

An alarm was raised and the occupants ran out of the yard to safety.

The police and the fire department were called and on their arrival, the entire houses were engulfed in flames.The fire destroyed the houses and their contents.

The overall damage has been estimated at $11 million.

Davis was later arrested and charged.

His court date has not yet been finalised.

