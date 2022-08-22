12.2% COVID-positivity rate; 128 new cases, no death recorded Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate decreased to 12.2 per cent amid 128 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24 hour period up to Sunday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus-related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,237.

There were 94 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 95,775.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 148,952.

Notably, the 12.2 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 78 are females and 50 are males, with ages ranging from four days to 97 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (25), Kingston and St Andrew (20), Clarendon (14), St Thomas (14), Portland (13), Manchester (11), Westmoreland (eight), St Elizabeth (six), St Ann (five), St Mary (four), Trelawny (four), St James (three), and Hanover (one).

There are 19 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and a critically ill patient among 1,352 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 120 patients are now hospitalised locally.

