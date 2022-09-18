12.4% COVID-positivity rate recorded; 48 new cases, 4 deaths Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
12.4% COVID-positivity rate recorded; 48 new cases, 4 deaths Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

UPDATE: Details of shooting of nine, 3 fatally, at football match

Newsmaker: Rocky Meade’s about-turn re Cabinet Secretary position

12.4% COVID-positivity rate recorded; 48 new cases, 4 deaths

Three reportedly dead, six injured in St Catherine shooting

PNP and JLP ‘are not the same’, says Dayton Campbell

Another JPS sub-contractor dies from a power line incident

Royals win again to qualify for CPL playoffs

Hurricane Fiona makes landfall, knocks out power across Puerto Rico

Energy high among Comrades at PNP annual conference

Teen convicted of rape, buggery, murder to learn fate this week

Sunday Sep 18

24?C
Coronavirus
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate decreased to 12.4 per cent amid 48 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24-hour period up to Saturday afternoon.

Four COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to September 2022 were also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,294.

A 92-year-old man from Westmoreland is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 91 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 98,136.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 151,269.

Notably, the 12.4 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 28 are females and 20 are males, with ages ranging from nine days to 89 years.

The case count was made up of St Mary (10), Kingston and St Andrew (eight), Manchester (six), St Catherine (six), Clarendon (three), St James (three), Hanover (two), Portland (two), St Elizabeth (two), Trelawny (two), Westmoreland (two), St Ann (one), and St Thomas (one).

There are 32 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 856 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 102 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Details of shooting of nine, 3 fatally, at football match

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Rocky Meade’s about-turn re Cabinet Secretary position

Coronavirus

12.4% COVID-positivity rate recorded; 48 new cases, 4 deaths

More From

Sport

Bolt, Thompson-Herah walk runway at New York Fashion Week

See also

Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah turned to modelling by taking the catwalk for Puma during New York Fashion Week.
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in an Inst

Jamaica News

Mass murderer charged with assaulting female cop at lockup

Rushane ‘Jett’ Barnett, who pleaded guilty to killing his cousin and her four young children in Cocoa Piece district, Clarendon in June of this year, has been slapped with multiple offences relative t

Jamaica News

Teenage St Andrew girl gone missing in Spanish Town

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Petreen Morgan of Hughenden Avenue, St Andrew, who has been missing since Thursday, September 15.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about

Jamaica News

Another JPS sub-contractor dies from a power line incident

Company expresses regret at Westmoreland incident

Jamaica News

Hundreds gather in Clarendon to remember Merciless

Entertainer remembered as the ultimate family man and one of the best lyricists of his generation

Jamaica News

Tributes flow for popular St Ann educator, organist, Norma Walters

Tributes continue to flow for prominent St Ann educator, community advocate and retired church organist, Norma Walters, who died on Friday.
She reportedly died after a period of illness.
Walters

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols