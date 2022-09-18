12.4% COVID-positivity rate recorded; 48 new cases, 4 deaths Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate decreased to 12.4 per cent amid 48 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24-hour period up to Saturday afternoon.

Four COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to September 2022 were also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,294.

A 92-year-old man from Westmoreland is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 91 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 98,136.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 151,269.

Notably, the 12.4 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 28 are females and 20 are males, with ages ranging from nine days to 89 years.

The case count was made up of St Mary (10), Kingston and St Andrew (eight), Manchester (six), St Catherine (six), Clarendon (three), St James (three), Hanover (two), Portland (two), St Elizabeth (two), Trelawny (two), Westmoreland (two), St Ann (one), and St Thomas (one).

There are 32 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 856 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 102 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.