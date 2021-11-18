12 more COVID deaths recorded amid 97 new cases in 24 hours | Loop Jamaica

An additional 97 COVID-19 cases were recorded over 24 hours up to Wednesday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported.

This is while 12 COVID-19 deaths occurred from August 20 to November 16, and were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,343.

A 50-year-old female from Manchester, and an 81-year-old male from Westmoreland are among the latest recorded COVID fatalities.

There were 175 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 61,313.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 90,467.

Notably, the island recorded an 11.8 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 49 are females and 48 are males, with ages ranging from two to 89 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (26), Kingston and St Andrew (24), St Thomas (16), St Ann (seven), Manchester (five), Portland (five), St James (four), Hanover (three), St Elizabeth (three), St Mary (two), Westmoreland (one), and Clarendon (one).

There are 33 moderately ill patients, 29 severely ill patients and seven critically ill patients among 912 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 175 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.