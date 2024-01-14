12-y-o boy gone missing from St Catherine home Loop Jamaica

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Adriel Nelson of Windsor Heights, Central Village, St Catherine, who has been missing since today, January 14.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Village police are that at about 3:30pm, Adriel was last seen at home wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and a pair of blue slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Adriel Nelson is being asked to contact the Central Village police at 876-984-2644, the 119 police emergency number of the nearest police station.