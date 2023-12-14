12-y-o girl from St Catherine reported missing Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
Jamaica News
A high alert has been activated for 12-year-old Neese-Ann Bailey of Cashonie Drive, Lauriston, in Spanish Town St Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, December 12.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 157 centimetres (5 feet and 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Neese-Ann was last seen at home at about 9:30 am. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is a red blouse and a pair of blue jeans pants.

All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Neese-Ann Bailey is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, the police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Neese-Ann Bailey was available at the time of this publication.

