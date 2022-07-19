12-year-old girl reported missing in Kingston | Loop Jamaica

12-year-old girl reported missing in Kingston
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Tanisha James has been reported missing since Saturday, July 16

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Tanisha James of Orange Street, Kingston who has been missing since Saturday, July 16.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall. Reports from the Central Police are that Tanisha was last seen on Beckford Street in Kingston at about 2:00 pm, wearing a black dress with coloured patterns and a pair of black Crocs.

She has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tanisha James is being asked to contact the Central Police at 876- 922-8860, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

