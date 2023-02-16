120 million road rehabilitation project underway

Black Immigrant Daily News

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel said works have commenced on a number of projects under the government’s 120 million Road Rehabilitation Project.

Daniel, was providing an update on the large projects to be undertaken by his ministry

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/GOMERY-ROADS.mp3

Daniel said cabinet is working assiduously to put a team in place to fix the deplorable roads across the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/GOMERY-ROADS-TOO.mp3

The $120 million Road Rehabilitation Project is a special priority of the government for 2023 geared at building resilience and accelerating development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The project will be carried out over the next three years.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com