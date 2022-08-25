126 new COVID cases recorded amid 22.1% positivity rate Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Wednesday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus-related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,239.

There were 122 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 96,098.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 149,215.

Notably, the island recorded a 22.1 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 65 are females and 61 are males, with ages ranging from three months to 96 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (37), Kingston and St Andrew (29), St James (15), St Ann (10), St Elizabeth (nine), St Thomas (six), Manchester (six), Westmoreland (five), Clarendon (four), St Mary (two), Trelawny (two), and Hanover (one).

There are 20 moderately ill patients, four severely ill patients and three critically patients among 1,221 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 105 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.