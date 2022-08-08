127 new COVID cases amid 18.1% positivity rate Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 127 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Sunday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus-related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,207.

However, the separate deaths of four COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials.

There were 85 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 94,528.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 147,316.

Notably, the island recorded a 18.1 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 75 are females and 52 are males, with ages ranging from nine days to 105 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (37), St Catherine (34), St James (12), St Elizabeth (11), Clarendon (10), St Ann (seven), Westmoreland (five), Trelawny (four), Hanover (four), St Mary and (three).

There are 27 moderately ill patients, eight severely ill patients and seven critically patients among 1,307 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 122 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.