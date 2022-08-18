128 new COVID cases amid 22.6% positivity rate Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 128 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Wednesday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus-related death recorded for the one-day reporting period. The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,230.

However, the separate deaths of two COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials. There were 103 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 95,401.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 148,450. Notably, the island recorded a 22.6 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 84 are females and 44 are males, with ages ranging from two months to 101 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (55), St Catherine (35), Portland (12), Clarendon (six), St James (five), St Thomas (four), Manchester (three), St Ann (three), Westmoreland (two), Hanover (two), and St Elizabeth (one).

There are 14 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and a critically patient among 1,313 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 121 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.