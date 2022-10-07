13 and 14-year-old females reported missing from St Catherine Loop Jamaica

Ananda Alerts have been activated for two wards of the Mount Zion Children’s Home in Rose Hall, Linstead in St. Catherine, who have been missing since Thursday, October 6.

They are 13-year-old Sabrina Matthews and 14-year-old Kadijah Dunkley.

Sabrina is of dark complexion, medium build, and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet six inches) tall. Kadijah is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

According to information received, it is believed that the girls left the compound at about 2:00 am, in a white motor car that was seen at the gate. Their mode of dress is however unknown.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Sabrina Matthews and Kadijah Dunkley is asked to contact the Linstead Police at 876-985-2285, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photographs of the teens were available at the time of this publication.