13 and 15-year-olds among 3 teens charged with young farmer’s murder | Loop Jamaica

Three male teenagers were on Tuesday charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm stemming from a gun attack which resulted in the death of a teenage farmer in Bull Savannah, St Elizabeth last month.

The accused teens, aged 13, 15 and 18 years, are also from Bull Savannah in the parish.

Their identities were not released by the police.

The deceased has been identified as Romario Barnes, otherwise called ‘Bududup’, a farmer of Red Bank district in St Elizabeth.

According to police reports, Barnes went to visit the mother of his child on Thursday, November 11, and was approached by the teens and another male at about 7:30 pm.

An argument developed among the individuals, during which Barnes was shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was reported at the time of his death that three days before the fatal encounter, Barnes was involved in an argument with a group of men over a stolen motorbike, after which a report was made to the Junction police in St Elizabeth.

Barnes who made the report, was taken into police custody and questioned after it was discovered that the motorcycle he drove to the station was neither licensed nor insured, and had no licence plate attached to it.

He was released from custody two days later, but was subsequently shot and killed.

The three teenagers were later arrested and were charged this week following a question-and-answer session with the police.

In the meantime, police investigators are continuing their search for the fourth male man who was implicated in the murder.