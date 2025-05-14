13 held in Southern and Central Division operations

News Police lights. Stock image.

Thirteen people were arrested for various offences during police exercises conducted in the Southern and Central Divisions on Thursday.

Reports state that between 1pm and 6pm, officers of the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) conducted an intelligence-led exercise in Area East of the Division, targeting several known drug blocks.

Four men were arrested.

A 29-year-old from Tarouba Heights, San Fernando, was held for wearing camouflage clothing.

A 38-year-old from Mandingo Road, Princes Town, and a 33-year-old from Nathai Trace, Rio Claro, were arrested for possession of 63 and 68 grammes of cannabis, respectively.

A 22-year-old from Malgretoute Road, Princes Town, was arrested for possession of 11.7 grammes of cocaine, using obscene language, and resisting arrest.

In a separate operation in Area West of the Division, SDTF officers arrested seven people.

A man was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of a device, and resisting arrest.

A 38-year-old woman from Archibald Street, Vistabella, was arrested for possession of cannabis, resisting arrest, and escaping lawful custody.

A 39-year-old man from Baliser Avenue, Pleasantville was arrested for possession of cocaine.

A 35-year-old from Southern Gardens, Point Fortin, and a 30-year-old from St Mary’s, Moruga, were arrested for wearing camouflage clothing.

A 20-year-old man from Pierre Road, Vistabella, was arrested for possession of a weapon.

Meanwhile, in the Central Division, officers of the Central Division Task Force conducted an exercise in Area South of the Division.

Several known drug blocks were searched, resulting in the arrest of a 28-year-old man from Calcutta Road #2, Freeport, and a 23-year-old man from Raghoo Street, Beaucarro Road, Freeport. They were both held with 180 grammes of cannabis each.

All items were seized and investigations are ongoing.