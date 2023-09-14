13-y-o booked for burglary, larceny after $180k found in his ceiling Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
13-y-o booked for burglary, larceny after $180k found in his ceiling Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cops probing whether deceased gunman was former ‘Clans’ accused

Stay mosquito-free naturally with these homemade remedies

Labour Ministry warns of possible construction work job scam

13-y-o booked for burglary, larceny after $180k found in his ceiling

Reggae Girlz squad announced for Olympic playoff against Canada

Get Safe Online launches new ‘Check a Website’ service in Jamaica

Captured fugitive planned to head to Canada or Puerto Rico

JN Bank signs on to NHT’s external financing mortgage programme

No toll charge on May Pen to Williamsfield highway until Dec 31 – PM

Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges

Thursday Sep 14

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 13-year-old boy of a Clarendon address was charged with burglary and larceny following an incident in his community on Tuesday, September 12.

Reports are that about 6pm, the victim realised that a strip around her backdoor was missing, along with an undetermined amount of money from the house.

A report was made to the police and upon further investigation, the boy’s house was searched and the sum of $180,000 in cash was found in the ceiling.

The teen was interviewed in the company of his mother, during which he reportedly admitted to the crime.

He was subsequently arrested and charged, and is set to appear in court on Wednesday, October 10.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cops probing whether deceased gunman was former ‘Clans’ accused

Lifestyle

Stay mosquito-free naturally with these homemade remedies

Jamaica News

Labour Ministry warns of possible construction work job scam

More From

Sport

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz salvage a point in dramatic 2-2 draw with Haiti

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz rallied from a two-goal deficit in the second half to salvage a 2-2 draw with Haiti in an all-Caribbean battle as the first window of League A Group B matches of the 2023-24 Conc

Jamaica News

Passenger dies after being thrown from car in dramatic Kingston crash

See also

Devon Edwards of Port Royal, Kingston died as a result of a motor vehicle crash on the Sir Florizel Glasspole main road in the parish on Tuesday, September 12.
Reports from the Harbour View police

Business

Standard and Poor’s upgrades Jamaica to historic BB-

Outlook remains stable

Sport

St George’s College annihilate Pembroke Hall 16-0 in Manning Cup

St George’s College dominated Pembroke Hall 16-0 at Emmet Park in their Group F match of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Wednesday.
The ‘Light Blues’, touted to be one of the c

Jamaica News

Tips to protect the family from mosquitoes amid rising dengue cases

With Jamaica being placed on high alert for the possible risk of a dengue fever outbreak, health officials are encouraging citizens to play their part in destroying mosquito breeding sites.
Dengue

Business

Scotiabank machines to accept new polymer banknotes in coming weeks

Banking conglomerate Scotia Group Jamaica, which saw deposits increase to $445.2 billion in its July quarter, is now gearing up to introduce polymer banknote deposits via its extensive machine network

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols