13-y-o boy allegedly breaks into house, steals safe with $12 million Loop Jamaica

A 13-year-old boy of a St Thomas address was charged with housebreaking and larceny following an incident in Morant district, Land Settlement in the parish on Wednesday, September 27.

Reports from the Morant Bay Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are that the teen allegedly used a hacksaw blade to cut the lock on a veranda grille, gained entry to the house, where he ransacked several areas of the house and stole a safe containing $12 million, with two gold wedding rings valued $180,000.

A report was made to the police and the teen was subsequently taken into custody.

He was interviewed and later charged.

He is scheduled to appear in the Parish Court at Yallahs on Thursday, October 12.