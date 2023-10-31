13-y-o boy from Harbour View missing; last seen in school uniform Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
13-y-o boy from Harbour View missing; last seen in school uniform
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
13-y-o boy from Harbour View missing; last seen in school uniform

Family shaken; stressed on same day earthquake occurred

Loop News

6 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A high alert has been activated for 13-year-old Lloyd Petric of Fort Nugent Drive, Harbour View, Kingston 17 who has been missing since Monday, October 30.

Reports are that the incident has left the family stressed on the same day the country experienced an earthquake. 

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 155 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Harbour View Police are that at about 6:30 a.m., Lloyd was last seen at home. When last seen he was wearing a khaki shirt and pants with a blue crest. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lloyd Petric is asked to contact the Harbour View Police at 876-928-6001, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

