13-y-o girl goes missing from St Andrew home
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
57 minutes ago

Ashley Wilson was reportedly last seen at home on Friday.

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Ashley Wilson of Two River district, Cavaliers in St Andrew, who has been missing since Friday, July 12.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern police are that about 10:30am, Ashley was last seen at home wearing a purple top, jeans pants and a pair of purple slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ashley Wilson is asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern Police at (876) 942-6322, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station. 

