13-y-o girl missing in St Ann since last Friday Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Adeana Cameron of Bamboo Shelly Road, St Ann, who has been missing since Friday, May 10.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (five feet three inches) tall.

Reports are that Adeana was last seen at home at about 6:30 am. At the time she was dressed in a blue tunic and a pair of black sneakers.

All efforts to locate her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Adeana Cameron is asked to contact the St Ann’s Bay Police Station at 876- 972-2211, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Adeana Cameron was available at the time of this publication.