13-y-o St Catherine girl gone missing on way home from May Pen Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 13-year-old Hannah Hawthorne of Vineyards Estate in Bushy Park, St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, November 11.

She is of dark brown complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (five feet six inches) tall.

She also has a scar extending from her left ear to her right ear.

Reports from the Old Harbour police are that Hannah was last seen at about 2:30 pm leaving her mother’s workplace in May Pen, Clarendon to make her way home via public transportation.

When last seen, she was wearing her school uniform, a white blouse, a burgundy tie, a khaki skirt, black shoes and white socks.

All efforts to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hannah Hawthorne is being asked to contact the Old Harbour police at 876-983-2255, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.