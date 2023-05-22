13 year-old boy from August Town reported missing Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old David Bludgen of August Town, Kingston 7 who has been missing since Friday, May 19.

He is dark complexion, slim build, and is about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the August Town police are that David was last seen about 9:30am. He was dressed in a blue and white shirt, black pants and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of David Bludgen is asked to contact the August Town police at 876-927-2184, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.