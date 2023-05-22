13 year-old boy from August Town reported missing Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
13 year-old boy from August Town reported missing Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JTA president flays Gov’t for ‘ignoring issues with teacher salaries’

Malahoo Forte ‘offended’ by visa barrier to accessing UK Privy Council

13-year-old boy from August Town reported missing

Sandals Royal Plantation donates PA system to Exchange All-Age School

‘We showed them what it meant to be Jamaican’ — JC team

Golding takes issue with PM comments re need to pay politicians more

SVL Guyana subsidiary iBet Supreme restructures retail operations

Nigeria opens Africa’s biggest oil refinery

Guyana launches medical action plan to help students injured in fire

2 killed in Clarendon days after State of Emergency announced

Monday May 22

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

7 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old David Bludgen of August Town, Kingston 7 who has been missing since Friday, May 19.

He is dark complexion, slim build, and is about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the August Town police are that David was last seen about 9:30am. He was dressed in a blue and white shirt, black pants and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of David Bludgen is asked to contact the August Town police at 876-927-2184, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

JTA president flays Gov’t for ‘ignoring issues with teacher salaries’

Jamaica News

Malahoo Forte ‘offended’ by visa barrier to accessing UK Privy Council

Jamaica News

13-year-old boy from August Town reported missing

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson dominates 200m at JAAA All-Comers meet

Oblique Seville of Racers Track Club displayed impressive form in the men’s 100m

Entertainment

Former Scare Dem Crew member, Boom Dandimite, dies in the US

Former Scare Dem Crew member, Boom Dandimite, died on Sunday morning in a hospital in Florida in the United States after suffering a relapse several weeks after a serious car crash in April of this ye

Jamaica News

See also

Female security guard from Gregory Park gone missing in St Andrew

Thirty-two-year-old Natasha Taylor, a security guard of Gregory Park in Portmore, St Catherine, has been missing since Friday, May 19.
She is of brown complexion, stout build and is about 168 centi

Caribbean News

At least 20 students die in Guyana school dorm fire

Fire raced through a school dormitory in Guyana early Monday, killing at least 20 students and injuring an undetermined more, authorities said.
The Guyanese Government said in a press statement tha

Jamaica News

Seven-year-old boy’s goats stolen in Clarendon; herd replenished

It was not long ago that seven-year-old Devoni Grant was the proud owner of eight goats and a promising livestock enterprise, which he operated alongside his father, Devon Grant, in Sandy Bay, Clarend

World News

US cop clings to suspect’s car roof during chase

The harrowing video of a driver speeding from Iowa police in the US with an officer clinging to his hood and roof emerged this month during the motorist’s sentencing.
Dennis James Guider Jr, 29, of

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols