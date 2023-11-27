13-year-old girl gone missing in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
13-year-old girl gone missing in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

BGLC balancing business, social responsibility re gambling adverts

13-year-old girl gone missing in Westmoreland

Bill Express supports tertiary students with free tuition payments

‘It has to be done right,’ says Vaz re rural transport for students

Google will start deleting ‘inactive’ accounts in December

JC Old Boys’ Association celebrates the 29th Carlton Alexander Awards

Barbados claims top spot for salaries in the C’bean, Jamaica ranks 3rd

Corah Ann Robertson Sylvester now heads Ja’s shipping association

Fiery protest after man shot dead during Mountain View operation

Man held as cops seize illegal gun during operation in St Ann

Monday Nov 27

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Kerece Dobson of Fort William district in Westmoreland, who has been missing since Sunday, November 26.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 160 centimetres (five feet three inches) tall.

Reports from the Whithorn police are that about 8pm, Kerece was last seen at home wearing a black pants and burgundy blouse.

All efforts to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kerece Dobson is being asked to contact the Whithorn police at (876)957-7713, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

BGLC balancing business, social responsibility re gambling adverts

Jamaica News

13-year-old girl gone missing in Westmoreland

Our Endz

Bill Express supports tertiary students with free tuition payments

More From

Caribbean News

Barbados claims top spot for salaries in the C’bean, Jamaica ranks 3rd

A survey done this year with data collected from 117 companies in 15 Caribbean countries revealed that Barbados had the most significant percentage of companies paying salaries above market value. In

Jamaica News

Venesha Phillips crosses over to the JLP

See also

Councillor for the Papine Division, Venesha Phillips who had resigned from the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) following the 2020 election defeat has crossed over to the ruling Jamaica Labour

Entertainment

‘Money Mike Walk’ buzz on TikTok, IG puts Mr Vegas in spotlight

Songs such as ‘Raging Bull’, ‘Bruk it Down’, ‘Hot Wuk’, and ‘Tek Weh Yuself’ are among a long list of dance-inspired songs that have made veteran artiste Mr Vegas a favourite among dancehall fans.

Jamaica News

How snide remarks shattered amputee, first-time mom’s world

Person with disability recounts journey for National Parent Month

Jamaica News

Gov’t to double duty-free allowance on overseas purchases

Starting in the new financial year, which begins on April 1, 2024, the duty-free threshold for imported personal items will increase from US$50 to US$100.
This announcement was made by Dr Nigel Cla

Jamaica News

Two potential new tourist attractions for Falmouth soon

The highly anticipated mounting of the statue of iconic global sprinter, Trelawny native Usain Bolt, in Water Square, Falmouth, Trelawny is being touted as a potential boost for well-needed attraction

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols