13-year-old girl gone missing in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Kerece Dobson of Fort William district in Westmoreland, who has been missing since Sunday, November 26.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 160 centimetres (five feet three inches) tall.

Reports from the Whithorn police are that about 8pm, Kerece was last seen at home wearing a black pants and burgundy blouse.

All efforts to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kerece Dobson is being asked to contact the Whithorn police at (876)957-7713, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.