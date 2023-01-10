13-year-old twin sisters go missing from Maxfield Avenue home Loop Jamaica

Amelia (left) and Jamelia McDonald have been missing since Januar 9. (Photo: CCU)

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Amelia and Jamelia McDonald, both of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13, who have been missing since January 9.

They are of light complexion, slim build, and about 145 centimetres ( four feet nine inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that both girls were last seen at home at about 7:25pm.

The police said they were dressed in multi-coloured shorts and pink and white tops at the time of their disappearance.

They have not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Amelia and Jamelia McDonald is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-923-7111, 876-923-6197, 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

