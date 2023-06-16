13-yeqr-old gir reported missing from Mameebay, St Ann Loop Jamaica

13-year-old girl reported missing from Mammee Bay, St Ann
13-year-old girl reported missing from Mammee Bay, St Ann

13-year-old Destiny Thompson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Destiny Thompson, of Mammee Bay, St Ann who has been missing since Wednesday, June 14.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 183 centimetres (6 feet ) tall.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay police are that at about 4:00 pm, Destiny was last seen at home. When last seen she was dressed in a purple blouse, grey tunic, a pair of black shoes and purple socks. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Destiny Thompson is asked to contact the St. Ann’s Bay police at 876-972-2211, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

