131 new COVID cases, 4 deaths, 22.6% positivity rate recorded Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 131 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Thursday afternoon.

Four COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to July 2022, were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,191.

A 96-year-old man from St Elizabeth is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

There were 93 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 93,637.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 146,114.

Notably, the island recorded a 22.6 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 83 are females and 48 are males, with ages ranging from six months to 95 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (45), St Ann (21), St Catherine (15), St James (12), Clarendon (11), St Elizabeth (nine), Westmoreland (seven), Manchester (six), and Trelawny (five).

There are 22 moderately ill patients, six severely ill patients and four critically ill patients among 1,310 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 101 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.