133 new COVID cases, one death, 18.2% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Sunday afternoon.

One COVID-19 death that occurred in February was also recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,967.

A 75-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

There were 66 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 83,689.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 130,299.

Notably, the island recorded an 18.2 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 86 are females and 47 are males, with ages ranging from six months to 91 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (28), St Ann (25), St James (24), Westmoreland (16), St Catherine (13), Trelawny (seven), Hanover (six), Manchester (six), St Mary (three), St Thomas (two), Clarendon (one), Portland (one), and St Elizabeth (one).

There are nine moderately ill patients, one severely ill patient and two critically ill patient among 824 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 28 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.