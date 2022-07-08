135 new COVID cases, five deaths, 17.9% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
135 new COVID cases, five deaths, 17.9% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

135 new COVID cases, five deaths, 17.9% positivity rate recorded

Celebrity designer accused of smuggling crocodile handbags

11-y-o boy dead after being found in a fridge in Harbour View

Senior and Wheatle take top prizes at JABBFA National Championships

Young ‘Turks’ now charged with murder

Canada: Outage leaves many without mobile, Internet service

14 yrs in US for J’can who supplied stewardess with 60lbs of cocaine

Gatffest names 2022 Best of Festival Award winners

Melon salad with spicy pork? A sweet and savoury yes!

Music producer booked for shotgun allegedly found ‘in his living room’

Friday Jul 08

25?C
Coronavirus
Loop News

1 hrs ago

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 135 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Thursday afternoon.

Five COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to June 2022, were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,153.

A 77-year-old man from St James is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 78 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 91,516.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 143,745.

Notably, the island recorded a 17.9 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 68 are males and 67 are females, with ages ranging from four months to 83 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (45), St Ann (34), St Catherine (18), St James (12), Clarendon (seven), Trelawny (seven), St Thomas (five), St Mary (two), Manchester (two), Hanover (one), St Elizabeth (one), and Westmoreland (one).

There are 11 moderately ill patients, 11 severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 1,007 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 94 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Coronavirus

135 new COVID cases, five deaths, 17.9% positivity rate recorded

Lifestyle

Celebrity designer accused of smuggling crocodile handbags

Jamaica News

11-y-o boy dead after being found in a fridge in Harbour View

More From

Jamaica News

BLESSINGS! Missing four-year-old Melania Morgan has ‘returned home’

The High Alert and search that were on for four-year-old Melania Morgan, a student of Dulwich Avenue, St Andrew, who went missing on Monday, June 27, are no more.
Thankfully, she is back home, the

See also

Sport

Finally! T&T 4×100 team receives 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals

Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the gold after Jamaica were disqualified for doping

Business

Hendrickson sells Knutsford Court Hotel to Novamed

Hotelier Kevin Hendrickson has announced the sale of the Knutsford Court Hotel to local healthcare company Novamed.
The Kingston property has been acquired by Novamed Inc. through a

Jamaica News

$10-m Scratchaz winner still in disbelief

A Kingston man is basking in his winnings after purchasing a Supa Rich Supreme Scratchaz ticket at the Acropolis Gaming Lounge in Barbican, St Andrew, and copping $10 million.
Identified by Supreme

Sport

Shaw leads Jamaica to victory against Mexico in World Cup qualifier

Jamaica secured a positive start in their bid to qualify for back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cups by beating host country Mexico 1-0 in their opening Group A fixture of the Concacaf Women’s Championsh

Sport

Reggae Girlz face big USA test on Thursday in World Cup qualifier

Jamaica and the USA will face off on Thursday in a top-of-the table Group A fixture of the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship in Mexico.
The championship serves as qualifying for next summer’s Worl

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols