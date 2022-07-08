135 new COVID cases, five deaths, 17.9% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 135 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Thursday afternoon.

Five COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to June 2022, were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,153.

A 77-year-old man from St James is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 78 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 91,516.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 143,745.

Notably, the island recorded a 17.9 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 68 are males and 67 are females, with ages ranging from four months to 83 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (45), St Ann (34), St Catherine (18), St James (12), Clarendon (seven), Trelawny (seven), St Thomas (five), St Mary (two), Manchester (two), Hanover (one), St Elizabeth (one), and Westmoreland (one).

There are 11 moderately ill patients, 11 severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 1,007 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 94 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.