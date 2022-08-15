136 new COVID cases, 3 deaths, 26.7% positivity rate recorded Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 136 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Sunday afternoon.

Three COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to August 2022 were also recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,224.

A 75-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of a COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 73 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 95,147.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 148,184.

Notably, the island recorded a 26.7 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 78 are females and 58 are males, with ages ranging from four months to 90 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (46), St Catherine (36), St James (13), St Ann (10), Westmoreland (seven), St Thomas (seven), Clarendon (six), St Elizabeth (four), Hanover (three), Trelawny (two), and Manchester (two).

There are 17 moderately ill patients, three severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 1,430 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 118 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.