138 Student Living led gains as schools reopen Loop Jamaica

As schools reopen, the dormitory firm 138 Student Living led gains on Tuesday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

138SL gained 15 per cent to close at $6.97.

The company rents dormitories on the campus of the University of the West Indies, Mona. This period would be a busy period for the company, as students are becoming residents on halls across the campus.

Also on the day, CAC gained 14 per cent to $6.89. On the losing side.

On the other hand, Access Financial dipped 15 per cent to $21.35 and Portland JSX declined 10 per cent to $9.00.

The JSE Index declined by 956.79 points (0.27 per cent) to close at 358,151.39 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,720,134 valued at $42,982,083.97. The Junior Market Index advanced by 4.95 points (0.12 per cent) to close at 4,303.70 points and the volume traded amounted to 45,397,558 valued at $124,937,847.93.d

The JSE Combined Index declined by 848.85 points (0.23 per cent) to close at 373,587.47 points and the volume traded amounted to 50,117,692 valued at $167,919,931.90. The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 262.34 points (0.06 per cent) to close at 406,712.92 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,589,713 valued at $31,673,965.09.

The JSE Select Index advanced by 32.43 points (0.35 per cent) to close at 9,181.08 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,002,788 valued at $19,220,887.56.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 2.38 points (1.15 per cent) to close at 208.88 points and the volume traded amounted to 558,777 valued at $100,539.79.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.17 points (0.20 per cent) to close at 85.42 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,690,506 valued at $38,953,444.20. The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.40 points (0.39 per cent) to close at 101.21 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,599,763 valued at $47,912,215.75.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 104 stocks of which 46 advanced, 44 declined and 14 traded firm. The market value for local currency trades (excluding blocks) amounted to 50,117,692 units valued at $168 million. The market value for US dollar trades (excluding blocks) amounted to 558,777 units valued at about US$100,500.