138 Student Living stock gains 16% on Tuesday Loop Jamaica

138 Student Living, which manages dormitories at the UWI, Mona campus, led gains on Tuesday.

The day was marked by more declines than advancers during trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 108 stocks of which 39 advanced, 54 declined and 15 traded firm.

138SL gained 16 per cent to $4.74 followed by First Rock Real Estate Investments up 12 per cent to US$0.08. The top declining stocks were PBS preference shares with the US dollar stock down 15 per cent to $119 followed by the Jamaican dollar stock down nine per cent to $1,050.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,214.75 points ( 0.34 per cent) to close at 360,073.82 points and the volume traded amounted to 25,841,890 valued at $152,470,173.52.

Also on the day, the JSE Main Index declined by 1,329.63 points ( 0.38 per cent) to close at 345,693.08 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,475,658 valued at $123,996,796.67. The Junior Market Index advanced by 3.02 points ( 0.07 per cent) to close at 4,097.36 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,366,232 valued at $28,473,376.85.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 1.32 points ( 0.63 per cent) to close at 209.40 points and the volume traded amounted to 331,235 valued at $5,592.80. The JSE Cross-Listed Index advanced by 1.32 points ( 2.33 per cent) to close at 57.94 points and the volume traded amounted to 302,259 valued at $24,156,461.85.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.67 points ( 0.80 per cent) to close at 82.69 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,633,101 valued at $61,482,863.91.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.45 points ( 0.46 per cent) to close at 97.42 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,597,191 valued at $88,928,954.58.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 25,841,890 units valued at $152,470,173.52. The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 331,235 units valued at $5,592.80.