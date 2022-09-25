14 Community Drivers to be honoured this year Loop Jamaica

Nominations for the Sagicor Foundation biennial Community Heroes Award are now open.

Members of the public are being invited to nominate extraordinary Jamaicans who are doing good in their communities to be considered for the award.

This year, Sagicor Foundation will be selecting 14 nominees from the submissions to be recognised and rewarded as ‘Community Heroes’. Each awardee is to receive $50,000 each, along with a commemorative award of recognition.

The inaugural Sagicor Community Heroes Award was launched in 2020 as part of Sagicor Group Jamaica’s 50th anniversary milestone celebrations. Fifty outstanding philanthropic Jamaicans from across the island were selected and honoured at a celebratory event.

To be eligible for the awards, nominees must be of Jamaican citizenship, be 10 years and older, and are improving their communities through service to others.

Nominees are expected to show consistent commitment and dedication to volunteerism, charity, kindness, doing good and giving back, as well as exhibiting courage and bravery by selflessly performing acts of kindness for the benefit of others.

“We want to celebrate, recognise and reward those everyday heroes who are dedicated to serving and helping others, even as they face their own challenges; our Sagicor Community Heroes Awardees should exemplify and embody that spirit of volunteerism, kindness and charity to others”, said Alysia White, Executive Director of Sagicor Foundation.

White added that the Foundation is looking for those extraordinary Jamaicans who are uplifting their communities and playing roles in building a better and stronger Jamaica for the future.

“Our mantra here at the Sagicor Foundation is ‘Caring, Inspiring and Serving’, and our Community Heroes must embody those qualities too”, said White.

Established charities, registered organisations and team members of Sagicor Group Jamaica and all its subsidiaries are not eligible for the award, which are for individuals only.