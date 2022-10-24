14 men held in get-a-way car after robbery in Portmore now charged Loop Jamaica

The four males whose getaway car was intercepted by the police minutes after they robbed a man on Braeton main road in Portmore, St Catherine, on Friday, October 14, have been charged.

Two 15-year-old boys are among the four.

Charged along with the two boys are 22-year-old Janiel Lewin, otherwise called ‘Harry’, of Passagefort Drive, Portmore in St Catherine, and 2. 19-year-old Khiel Morrison, otherwise called ‘British’, of Harbour Heights, Harbour View in Kingston 17.

Reports from the Portmore police are that at about 9:20 pm, a man and his girlfriend were walking along the roadway when the four attacked them with knives and robbed the man of a bag he was carrying that contained a laptop and a wallet with cash and bank cards.

The robbers then escaped in a motor car. The police were alerted and through quick coordinated efforts, the getaway car was intercepted along Dawkins Drive in the parish minutes later. All four were arrested and the motor vehicle was seized.

The stolen items were also recovered. Two of the four gave voluntary statements to the police.

All four were interviewed in the presence of their attorney. They were then charged with robbery with aggravation and conspiracy to rob. All four will appear in the Spanish Town Parish Court on Tuesday, October 25.