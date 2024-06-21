14-y-o boy charged after girl shot in schoolroom

A gun-related charge has been laid against the 14-year-old Ocho Rios High School male student who was arrested following a shooting incident at the school on Monday.

The teenager was on Thursday charged with wounding with intent with the use of a prohibited weapon.

The development was confirmed to Loop News by Head of the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, on Friday afternoon.

The schoolboy is to appear in the Children’s Court next week.

Police investigators are still trying to figure out where the teenager got the illegal weapon from.

Reports are that about 12:45 pm on Monday, the firearm was taken to the school.

The male teenager was reportedly in the social studies laboratory, along with other students, where they were handling the weapon, when it went off, injuring the schoolgirl.

The teachers were alerted and went to the classroom, where a grey and white knapsack was recovered from the floor, containing the firearm.

The schoolgirl has since been treated for her injury and released from hospital.