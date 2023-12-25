14-y-o girl from Gregory Park goes missing Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Ideea Russell of Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine, who has been missing since Saturday, December 23.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Greater Portmore police are that about 1pm, Ideea was last seen at home; her mode of dress at the time is not known, and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ideea Russell is being asked to contact the Greater Portmore police at 876-989-8422, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.