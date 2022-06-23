14-y-o girl gone missing in Spanish Town after leaving for school | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
14-y-o girl gone missing in Spanish Town after leaving for school | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

JP Group to enter tourism market, plans St Mary beachfront property

Jamaican R&B artiste challenges homo stereotypes with ‘Kingston’

Who Knew? Mr Easy stopped doubting himself at Apollo Theatre

3 ‘Bimmers’ among 5 cars seized; 7 in custody, 3 charged with scamming

23.1% COVID-positivity rate, 138 new cases, one death recorded

What’s your favourite Bounty Killer catchphrase?

NZealand rebound from bizarre dismissal, 225-5 vs England

14-y-o girl gone missing in Spanish Town after leaving for school

Salah pays tribute to Mane after forward trades Liverpool for Bayern

FIFA allows bigger 26-man squads for pandemic-era World Cup

Thursday Jun 23

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

Toya-Goy Tavares (file photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Tava-Goy Tavares, a student of Welsh Heights, Gordon Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine, who has been missing since Wednesday, June 22.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 8am, Tava-Goy left home for school. She was wearing her school uniform – burgundy tunic and white blouse.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tava-Goy Tavares is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

JP Group to enter tourism market, plans St Mary beachfront property

Lifestyle

Jamaican R&B artiste challenges homo stereotypes with ‘Kingston’

Entertainment

Who Knew? Mr Easy stopped doubting himself at Apollo Theatre

More From

Sport

Jamaica track and field trials starts today

The battle for supremacy: Elaine Thompson-Herah vs Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Sport

See also

Jamaica qualify for knockout round at Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship

Jamaica defeated Antigua and Barbuda 2-0 in their final preliminary round fixture on Wednesday to qualify for the knockout round of the 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship in Honduras.
Zion S

Lifestyle

Botanical Roots: Why you should eat jackfruit

The jackfruit has been enjoyed by Jamaicans and people across the tropics for centuries.
The exotic fruit is native to South India and is part of the Moraceae plant family, which also includes

Jamaica News

14-y-o girl gone missing in Spanish Town after leaving for school

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Tava-Goy Tavares, a student of Welsh Heights, Gordon Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine, who has been missing since Wednesday, June

Jamaica News

Person of interest in Clarendon mass killing in custody

The man identified as a person of interest in Tuesday’s killing of a family of five in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon, is now in police custody.
Loop News has learnt that Rushane Barnett, the 23-year-old c

Sport

Jamaican trials schedule: Thursday, June 23 – Day 1

Over four days from June 23-26 at the National Stadium, Jamaica’s best track and field athletes will battle for a place on their nation’s team for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols