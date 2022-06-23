14-y-o girl gone missing in Spanish Town after leaving for school | Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Tava-Goy Tavares, a student of Welsh Heights, Gordon Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine, who has been missing since Wednesday, June 22.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 8am, Tava-Goy left home for school. She was wearing her school uniform – burgundy tunic and white blouse.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tava-Goy Tavares is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.