14-y-o girl injured in St Elizabeth complete 4 surgeries in US Loop Jamaica

Doctors in the United States say they have completed four surgeries on the 14-year-old girl from St Elizabeth High School, who was injured in a gas explosion at her home on June 16.

The medical team in a press conference on Monday said they were encouraged by the progress of Ackalia Dunkley, who they believed would not have survived if she had arrived at the facility later than when she did.

The team from Sanmerna Foundation, along with local and overseas donors helped the family secure funds needed for Dunkley to be flown overseas for medical care.

On June 16 Ackalia, was preparing tea before heading off to school when there was an explosion that melted her uniform on her body.

The incident triggered a desperate race against time to raise funds to get the teenager to the JMA burn centre in the USA.

Reports are that When Ackalia arrived in the USA it was five days after she got burnt, not ideal but it was better late than never, according to Dr Zaheen Hassan, president of the JMS Burn Center.

Dr Hassan in a press conference on Zoom commended the University Hospital of the West Indies for doing all they could to keep Ackalia alive before she was flown to the USA.

“At least she got here,” Hassan said. “Her total body surface area was 50 per cent. That is a big burn, even for the USA. For Jamaica and other Third World countries — like the country that I came from, Bangladesh — if someone gets even 40 per cent burns, it is a death sentence

Now after four surgeries doctors said the teenager is she is talking and doing really well. She will go back to the operating room on Tuesday or Wednesday for another dressing change, and all the staples will be removed so she can feel even better.”

Reports are that five burn surgeons, three pediatricians, and about 30 mid-level practitioners worked to ensure Ackalia’s survival.

Ruphema Dunkley, father of the child said he did not have the words to explain how grateful he was and expressed that with “God in the vessel, we can smile at the storm”.