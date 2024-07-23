14-y-o girl reported missing from Brook Avenue in Kingston

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Rodrodadria King of Building H, Brook Avenue in Kingston 20 who has been missing since Saturday, July 20.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from Duhaney Park Police are that at about 7:00 pm Rodrodadria was last seen in the Washington Gardens area in the parish.

When last seen in a white T-shirt, pink sweat pants and apair of white slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rodrodadria King is asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at (876) 933-4280, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.