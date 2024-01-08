14-year-old female reported missing from Bedward Gardens Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Shantae Jagaroo of Bedward Garden, Kingston 7 who has been missing since Saturday, January 06.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, and about 152 centimetres (5 feet). Reports from the August Town Police are that Shantae was last seen at home at about 8:00 am.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven futile. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shantae Jagaroo is asked to contact the August Town Police at (876) 927-2184, 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.