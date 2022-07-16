14-year-old girl from Majesty Gardens, Kingston reported missing | Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Jamielia Shirley, student of Majesty Garden, Habitat Housing Scheme, Kingson 11 who has been missing since Saturday, July 16.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and 152 centemetres (5 feet) tall. She was last seen in May Pen Clarendon at about 4:00 pm, wearing a black shirt, black and white skirt, and a pair of slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jamielia Shirley is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.