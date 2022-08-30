14-year-old girl from Spanish Town reported missing Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Ronae Stevens of Barnett Avenue, Twickenham Housing Scheme, Spanish Town, St Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, August 27.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, and about 177 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Village police are that Ronae was last seen at home at about 6:15 pm, her mode of dress is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ronae Stevens is being asked to contact the Central Village police at (876) 984-2644, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.