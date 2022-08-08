14-year-old girl from St James reported missing Loop Jamaica

14-year-old girl from St James reported missing
14-year-old girl from St James reported missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Tia Jackson of Tucker district, St. James who has been missing since Friday, August 05.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports are that Tia was last seen at her home at about 10:00 am wearing a pink dress and black slippers; she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tia Jackson is asked to call the Irwin Police at 876-220- 9394, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

