14-year-old girl gone missing from Sherlock Crescent in St Andrew

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
48 minutes ago

Addenike Campbell

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Addenike Campbell of Sherlock Crescent, St Andrew, who has been missing since Thursday, June 20.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (five feet) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that about 10pm, Addenike was last seen at home dressed in a white shirt and brown shorts.

All efforts to locate her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Addenike Campbell is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park police at 876-933-4280, the 119 Police Emergency number, or the nearest police station.

