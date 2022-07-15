140 new COVID cases, two deaths, 20% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 140 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Thursday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from January to July were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,166.

A 62-year-old man from Westmoreland and an 82-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 98 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 92,126.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 144,489.

Notably, the island recorded a 20 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 96 are females and 44 are males, with ages ranging from four months to 92 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (53), St Catherine (17), St James (15), Clarendon (14), St Ann (10), St Thomas (10), Manchester (seven), Trelawny (four), Westmoreland (four), Hanover (two), St Elizabeth (two), and St Mary (two).

There are 19 moderately ill patients, seven severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 1,183 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 92 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.