141 COVID cases recorded over 7-day period; 6.1% positivity rate Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate has surpassed the international benchmark of five per cent, with a 6.1 per cent rate being recorded between January 3 to 9.

The disclosure was made in the Health and Wellness Ministry’s weekly COVID-19 update published on Twitter on Tuesday.

The island recorded 141 new COVID-19 cases over the seven-day period.

There were no coronavirus-related deaths recorded over the period, resulting in the overall death toll in Jamaica remaining at 3,465.

Meanwhile, there were 47 recoveries recorded between January 3 and January 9, bringing that tally to 102,116.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 152,968.

Notably, the island’s seven-day average positivity rate of 6.1 per cent was based on samples tested over the period.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 88 are females and 53 are females, with ages ranging from nine days to 99 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (49), St Catherine (29), St James (25), St Ann (11), Westmoreland (six), St Elizabeth (five), Clarendon (four), Manchester (four), Trelawny (three), St Thomas (two), Hanover (two), and Portland (one).

The Health Ministry provided no update on whether there were any persons hospitalised for the respiratory illness during the seven-day period.

Overall, there are 137 active COVID-19 cases locally.

