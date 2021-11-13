144 new COVID cases on Friday; 11 new deaths | Loop Jamaica

An additional 144 COVID-19 cases were recorded over 24 hours up to Friday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This is while 11 COVID-19 deaths occurred from April 5 to November 10, and were recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,322.

A 45-year-old male from Hanover and an 82-year-old female from Westmoreland are among the latest recorded COVID fatalities.

There were 194 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 60,314.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 90,149.

Notably, the island recorded a 10.2 per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 91 are females and 53 are males, with ages ranging from one to 86 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (59), Kingston and St Andrew (31), Clarendon (13), St Thomas (10), St James (eight), St Ann (six), St Elizabeth (six), Manchester (five), Portland (three), Westmoreland (two), and St Mary (one).

There are 32 moderately ill patients, 25 severely ill patients and 11 critically ill patients among 1,041 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 195 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.