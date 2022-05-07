147 new COVID cases, two deaths, 18.4% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 147 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Friday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from March to November 2021, were also recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,975.

A 59-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man, both from St Catherine, are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 128 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 84,278.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 130,934.

Notably, the island recorded a 18.4 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 88 are females and 59 are males, with ages ranging from 13 days to 70 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (33), St James (29), St Ann (26), St Catherine (25), Westmoreland (13), Hanover (six), St Elizabeth (four), St Mary (three), Trelawny (three), Manchester (two), Clarendon (two), and St Thomas (one).

There are nine moderately ill patients and two critically ill patients among 1,162 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 43 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.