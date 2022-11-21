15-25 hangs over head of 3 held with gun in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

Three men and one woman were arrested after a firearm was sized in the parish of St Catherine, which is under a State of Emergency.

The operation was carried out on Sunday in Gulf, Spanish Town in the parish.

The arrest also came hours after the gun amnesty that was declared in the island came to a close.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that between 4:00 am and 5:00 am, a joint police/military team conducted an operation in Gulf, Spanish Town.

During the search of a house, one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and thirty-seven 9mm rounds of ammunition were found.

The occupants of the house–three men and a woman–were arrested.

Their identities are being withheld at this time.

The St Catherine North Police, in a release, said they continue to encourage persons to share information about illegal guns, wanted men and gang activity by calling Crime Stop at 311, the JCF NIB tip line at 811 or the police 119 number.