15-25 years hang over heads of 3 held after gun find in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
15-25 years hang over heads of 3 held after gun find in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

15-25 years hang over heads of 3 held after gun find in Spanish Town

JCF kicks of Police Week to mark 155 years

European teams abandon plan to wear armbands at World Cup

Jamaica eyes US help to stop ‘foreign dons’ directing murders locally

Shopkeeper killed in St Ann; contractor only hours later

Thomas bags two-timer, including Laban in Caymanas feature

Over 90 weapons turned in under Gun Amnesty, says PM

Dutch aim for World Cup statements against Man?-less Senegal

Man and 5-year-old child reportedly shot dead in St James

Some vendors report better sales, others divided at JLP Conference

Monday Nov 21

23?C
Jamaica News

Arrest made hours after gun amnesty came to a close

Loop News

56 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Three men and one woman were arrested after a firearm was sized in the parish of St Catherine, which is under a State of Emergency.

The operation was carried out on Sunday in Gulf, Spanish Town in the parish.

The arrest also came hours after the gun amnesty that was declared in the island came to a close.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that between 4:00 am and 5:00 am, a joint police/military team conducted an operation in Gulf, Spanish Town.

During the search of a house, one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and thirty-seven 9mm rounds of ammunition were found.

The occupants of the house–three men and a woman–were arrested.

Their identities are being withheld at this time.

The St Catherine North Police, in a release, said they continue to encourage persons to share information about illegal guns, wanted men and gang activity by calling Crime Stop at 311, the JCF NIB tip line at 811 or the police 119 number.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

15-25 years hang over heads of 3 held after gun find in Spanish Town

Jamaica News

JCF kicks of Police Week to mark 155 years

World News

Patrons in US gay club shooting hit gunman with his own weapon

More From

Jamaica News

Man pulls gun on homeless woman in New Kingston

See also

Firearm holder and retired cop weigh in, social media users divided

Jamaica News

Shock as popular stunt rider ‘Big Red’ dies from Portland crash

A pall of gloom continues to hover on social media following news that a popular motorcyclist died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash along the Orange Bay main road in Portland on Thu

Sport

Clarendon College, JC, STATHS and KC qualify for Champions Cup semis

Reigning champions Clarendon College turned in a virtuoso performance to dismiss Mona High 3-1 in their ISSA Champion Cup quarterfinal game at Sabina Park on Saturday.
Also through to the semifinal

Sport

VIDEO: Jamaica Scorpions win regional Super50 title

Jamaica Scorpions beat Trinidad and Tobago Red Force by three wickets in the final of the CG Super50 to take the coveted title at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.
Led by a

Sport

KFC Jamaica signs Khadija Shaw as brand ambassador

KFC Jamaica has signed a two-year brand partnership with Reggae Girlz and Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw.
“KFC is a long-time supporter of Jamaican sports and athletes; it is, therefore, an

Jamaica News

Man and 5-year-old child reportedly shot dead in St James

A man and a five-year-old child were reportedly shot and killed in St James on Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 3pm in the John’s Hall area of the parish.
St James is presentl

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols